Snowstorm Closes Bentleyville For The Season
DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville Tour of Lights announced Monday afternoon that its final day of the season was canceled because of the wicked snowstorm over the Northland.
The following message was posted on Bentleyville’s Facebook page about Monday’s closure:
“Sorry folks, but due to the strong winds and large amount of snow Bentleyville will NOT open for it’s finally night of the season. It just is not safe to have so many people driving and putting our volunteers out in these weather conditions. Thank you to all our volunteers, sponsors and guests for making Bentleyville 2021 a great year being together again. We will open again November 19, 2022.”