Vets: Keep Your Pet Active, Warm in Winter

DULUTH, Minn.- It could be easy to hit the couch and cuddle your cat or dog close during weather like this, but vets at local animal hospitals say it’s important to get them walking even in the winter in a safe way.

“It’s one more thing in the storm to do but pets are important and need to be taken care of,” said Dr. Steve Schuder, D.V.M.

Doctors at Duluth Veterinary Hospital on London Road say to make sure to shovel a path for your dog to do their business, whether on a walk or in the backyard. Booties are recommended for smaller dogs.

Cat owners should also be on the lookout for signs of frostbite, especially on the tips of their ears.

According to Dr. Schuder, it can be detrimental to deprive an active animal of exercise.

“People need to keep their pets moving in the wintertime,” he said. “Too often I see pets that are active in the summertime and just not really as active in the wintertime.”

“We see lots of pets that every winter they gain 5-10 lbs, which is like us putting on 15-20 ls over the winter. So that’s significant and that causes health issues,” said Dr. Schuder.

Also as you clean up from the holidays, make sure to keep any chocolate, fatty foods, and ornaments out of reach of pets, because they’re toxic.