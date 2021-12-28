Antibody Treatments Being Given To Counteract Effects of Omicron Variant

DULUTH, Minn. — Thousands of people who have had covid in the Twin Ports, have also received what are called Monoclonal Antibody Treatments from Essentia and St. Luke’s.

The antibody treatments have been around for over a year now, and are given through an IV infusion.

St. Luke’s has been giving this to around 30 covid patients weekly, but now medical professionals are finding ways to adjust these antibodies to keep up with virus mutations.

With the Omicron variant being the most recent threat to people the latest antibody treatment has been adjusted to target the Omicron strain.

“The current monoclonal treatment we’ve got is effective against all the variants, in terms of its effectiveness, its shown to reduce the relative risk in mortality, risk of hospitalization and mortality by about 70% so it’s a very effective treatment,” Chris Delp, Attending Emergency Physician at St. Luke’s said.

Anyone vaccinated or unvaccinated can receive this treatment when they receive a positive covid test, and after going through a risk assessment with their primary care physician, who would then refer them to the hospital.

But if you are high risk for serious covid symptoms, you are eligible.