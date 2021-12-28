City Of Duluth Issues, Explains First-Ever Snow Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. – After more than two years in the making, the city of Duluth issued its first-ever snow emergency Tuesday requiring all vehicles on designated emergency routes with signage to be off the street by 9 p.m. and stay that way until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

If vehicles are not moved, drivers could be towed or ticketed. But Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said he wants to avoid going that route.

Schuchman said the snow emergency was declared at 1p.m. Tuesday after assessing snow removal from Monday, which he said was a success. But with new snow falling Tuesday and after mounds of snow built up on the sides of streets from Monday’s storm, it was time to issue the first snow emergency to clear vehicles and allow plows to access the streets from curb to curb.

Schuchman said it’s all about making sure streets don’t get more and more narrow over the winter season, which could create driving hazards, fewer parking spots and issues for emergency vehicles.

“One of the things I just want to be really clear about is we understand and are really taking seriously the impact that calling a snow emergency has on people throughout the community – asking people to move their vehicles often in very dense part of the city – or potentially be ticked or towed is not something we do lightly. It can have a great impact on people,” Schuchman said.

The city is also making some of its city parking lots free during snow emergencies for people who need to move their vehicles there. Click here for a map of those locations.

