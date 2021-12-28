City of Duluth Issuing First Snow Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is declaring its first snow emergency that will be in effect beginning at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and ending at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, unless another snow emergency is declared.

All vehicles need to be cleared from snow emergency routes by 9:00 p.m. Dec. 28.

Any vehicle that is still parked on a snow emergency route after 9:00 p.m. will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

There are approximately 120 miles of snow emergency routes within the city. Emergency routes are typically major arterial streets and are clearly marked with signs.

Click here to view the Snow Emergency Route Map.

The City of Duluth has declared this Snow Emergency based on the cumulative effect of the current forecast and yesterday’s snowfall.

During a Snow Emergency, motorists are encouraged to limit their travels until the weather has diminished and the city streets have been cleared.

During a Snow Emergency, residents and visitors should park on residential streets that are not designated snow emergency routes. This week, alternate side parking is allowed on the odd side of the street, and residents and visitors should abide by this parking schedule during the snow emergency.

As soon as the snow emergency has concluded, cars can again be parked on the snow emergency route, unless otherwise signed or unless a new snow emergency has been declared.

Optional snow emergency parking lots are available for vehicles and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Click here for a map of available lots.

Residents and visitors can park for free in these designated lots starting at 4:00 p.m. today, until 8:00 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 29.