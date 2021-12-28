Don’t Like Outdoor Winter Fun? World of Wheels Can Help!

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you aren’t liking the snow or not an outdoor winter fan, World of Wheels in Superior is ready for you.

Nearly a hundred people were there Tuesday night for the “Schools Out, Skates Out” week.

The center is also hosting New Year’s Eve parties in the afternoon and night.

The owner of World of Wheels, Steve Grapentin, says skating is a form of entertainment like no other.

“I love the roller skating industry. This is what I live for. Kids having fun, walking out with a smile on their face,” Grapentin said.

The center also offered rollerblades for rental.