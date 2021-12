Prep Boys Hockey: Proctor, Duluth Denfeld Win Holiday Tournament Openers

The Rails and Hunters kicked off their holiday tournaments with home wins.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In their opening game of the first-ever Bill McGann Holiday Classic, the Proctor boys hockey team defeated Somerset 6-3 Tuesday night at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

And in the first round of the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic, Duluth Denfeld knocked off Spring Lake Park 7-1.