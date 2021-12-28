Starks Academy Keeping Kids Fit with First-Ever Holiday Hoopfest

Starks Academy holds several camps all year long, but now they addressed the need to put one on during winter break.

DULUTH, Minn. – For a lot of skills, it’s important to keep working on them or you might forget how to do them well like math, riding a bike or playing basketball.

That's where Starks Academy comes in with Tuesday's first-ever Holiday Hoopfest. The camp featured third to eighth graders not only tightening up their fundamentals, but also playing games and winning prizes.

“When you’re over break and you come back to school, everything’s rusty. Teachers pull out homework assigments from two months ago because they know you don’t just jump right back in the curriculum. It’s the same thing with basketball. If you just put a ball in your hands every day and you can facilitate those coordination abilities, those skills, you’re going to be good to go when your season continues,” said founder Dyami Starks.

Just over 80 kids participated in the camp up at Lincoln Park Middle School.