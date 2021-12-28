UMD Men’s Hockey to Open Second-Half Schedule with Top-Ranked Minnesota State Mankato

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will be back in action this week. And the Bulldogs will open up their second-half schedule with a bang as they take on top-ranked Minnnesota State Mankato in a home-and-home series. The last time these two teams met was over two years ago when the Mavericks swept UMD at Amsoil Arena.

“They have a really good demeanor, right? They’re never too high or too low. They just play and they wear you down. They can play hard and heavy. They can play fast. They just don’t beat themselves,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

“It’s definitely going to be a good series and definitely going to be a really good challenge for us. And it comes at a good time, just getting through some of those last four games before break. We’re coming back. We’re I think ready to go and ready to play some games again,” defenseman Matt Anderson said.

Mankato comes in to the series with the second-best defense in the country, behind stud netminder Dryden McKay.

“I think just his consistency obviously is his biggest asset. He’s been doing it for, now this is his fourth year, and just continuously getting better and better. Along with him backing them up, it’s tough to put some by them. But I’m confident in our guys and we’re going to do our best to do that,” said goalie Ryan Fanti.

Game 1 in Mankato is set for Thursday night at 7 o’clock. Game 2 will be at Amsoil Arena Saturday night at 6 p.m.