Bentleyville Looking For More Volunteers To Help With Tear-Down

DULUTH, Minn. — The Bentleyville Tour Of Lights in Duluth wrapped up its final night on Sunday, and now volunteers are helping put all those displays away.

We caught up with one young man who down to help out with his volunteer group, called Youth In Action, while he’s home from school on winter break.

He said he likes visiting Bentleyville, and it was important to him to see all the work that goes into it behind-the-scenes.

“It’s something you can be helpful for your community, and do something productive instead of play video games all day,” Lucas Lesarge, who’s from Proctor, said.

Bentleyville is still looking for more volunteers.

If you’re interested, just head down to Bayfront Festival Park between 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and you’ll be guided to where you’re needed.