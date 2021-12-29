Big Snow A Welcomed Sight At ‘Hi Banks Resort’

FREDENBERG, Minn. – With plenty of snow on the ground and cold air now settled in Hi Banks Resort is ready for winter business.

The resort is on Fish Lake in Fredenberg Township.

It’s a popular spot for anglers and snowmobilers to stop in for a drink or stay the night in one of four cabins there.

Hi Bank’s Resort also has two ice houses available to rent.

The lake is starting to see more people out on the ice, as it’s about a foot thick — a safe amount for smaller vehicles to drive on.