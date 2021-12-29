Man Shot Through Living Room Window In Virginia; Suspect On The Run

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A suspect was on the run Wednesday evening after a shooting in Virginia that injured a man.

According to the Virginia Police Department, someone shot multiple times through the victim’s living room window from outside at about 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of 12th Street South.

The victim was struck once by a bullet while sitting in the living room.

He was “dropped off” at Essential Health Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound, which is when police were notified of the shooting, according to officials.

As of 4 p.m., the Virginia Police Department did not have a condition report for the victim.

Deputy Chief Chad Nickila called the shooting “isolated” and did not believe there was “an ongoing threat to the public.”