MN Nurses Association Voices Displeasure Over New COVID-19 Guidelines

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The head of the Minnesota Nurses Association is ripping new CDC guidelines that shorten the recommended COVID-19 quarantine periods.

Under the new recommendations, vaccinated health care workers who are exposed no longer must isolate.

M-N-A president Mary Turner called the new policy a “disaster.”

Turner said,” It may be good for businesses’ bottom lines to push their employees back to work faster, but it will put nurses, other workers, and the public at greater risk of contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus.”

The CDC guidance says those who test positive for COVID and no longer have symptoms can quarantine for five days instead of ten.