New Year, New Gym Memberships

DULUTH, Minn. — Gyms are prepared for a surge in clients, knowing that the New Year resolutions have been made, and January first tends to be the days that those start.

One gym in Duluth, XMT-3 Training isn’t your ordinary gym, it specializes in one-on-one personal training that focus on workouts that promote your overall health, and are tailored to the schedule and outcome you want most.

The owner says this kind of training is beneficial for clients to get the most out of their workouts with a trainer who can guide them, while improving their way of life.

“A lot of people right now are in that phase of new year, new ideas, new goals, how can I improve my health, and what I would say to those people is really get an idea of where you want to go, and understand the commitment that you may need to make in order to get there,” Eric Franklin, Owner, XMT-3 Training said.

To sign up for your personalized program, you can call the gym, or use any of their social media to find more information about setting up a consult.