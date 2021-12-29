Snowshoe Enthusiasts Enjoy Fresh Powder at Jay Cooke State Park

Jay Cooke State Park Offers a Variety of Winter Programming and Outdoor Adventures

CARLTON, Minn. – With a fresh snow depth of nearly a foot at Jay Cooke State Park, conditions are perfect for strapping on snowshoes and breaking a trail through the powder.

That’s exactly what the Anderson family from Cloquet is doing this week.

After spending a few hours working on crossword puzzles in the comfort and warmth of their home, they decided once temperatures hit double digits, they’d bundle up and hit the trails.

The family enjoys spending quality time hiking in the summer and doesn’t let the bitter cold stop them from enjoying the outdoors.

“It feels good to get exercise and to just forget about stuff. With the pandemic, it’s so important to get outside, be away from people – we’ve done a lot of hiking and activities outdoors with people because we haven’t done much inside with them. This is a great option,” said Jane Anderson, visiting from Cloquet.

Jay Cooke State Park offers a wide variety of winter programs. Click here for more information.