Temporary Closures Near 27th Avenue West in Duluth Begin at Midnight

DULUTH, Minn. – Drivers on I-35 will encounter temporary closures beginning at 12 a.m., Dec. 30, just north of 27th Avenue West in Duluth.

The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation says both southbound lanes will close. Southbound traffic will be rerouted up and down the ramps at 27th Avenue West.

The left lane of northbound I-35 will close.

These closures are needed to realign a damaged concrete barrier and are anticipated to last approximately one hour.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and use caution in and around the work zone.