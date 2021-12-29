UWS Men’s Hockey Set to Host Superior Showdown

The Yellowjackets will host St. Scholastica, Marian and Aurora at Wessman Arena.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, the UW-Superior men’s hockey team will host the fourth-annual Superior Showdown.

The Yellowjackets have yet to win the tournament, with Marian winning twice and Trinity taking the other. But they feel this is the year they’ll take home top honors so they can put on a show for the home crowd.

“We have St. Scholastica coming over, which I think is great. That’s an in-town rival. Aurora is a top-ten team in the country. Marian’s been in this tournament since the beginning. In the past, we’ve had Eastern teams come out. But we want to make this the best tournament in Division III,” said head coach Rich McKenna.

“Even just without the tournament, every game matters so much, especially in this league with the Pairwise and everything. I think this tournament is a huge thing. It’s our own tournament so obviously we want to have a big weekend here and get two wins, be the champions here and just roll with that moving into the second half,” forward Coltyn Bates said.

The action begins Thursday with Game 1 between St. Scholastica and Aurora. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. And then UWS will battle Marian at 7 p.m. The winner will play in the championship game Friday night at Wessman Arena.