Wood City Classic Basketball Tournament Wraps Up in Cloquet

The Mesabi East girls and Cloquet boys won their respective divisions after finishing 2-0 in the tournament.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the final day of the Wood City Classic, the Mesabi East girls and Cloquet boys won their respective divisions after finishing 2-0 in the tournament.

The Giants defeated Crosby-Ironton 62-60 in double overtime, while the Cloquet girls knocked off Virginia 78-61. The Lumberjack boys topped Pine City 78-72 and the Proctor boys defeated Cromwell-Wright 65-50.