Fans to Return to 2022 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. — The countdown is on for the upcoming John Beargrease sled dog marathon – this year with fans!

For more than 40 years, excited dogs and their mushers have run up the North Shore, starting in Duluth and ending in Grand Portage.

But the 2021 race was like no other – no spectators because of the pandemic, but that’s not an issue this year.

Event organizers are excited to welcome fans back to the sidelines, to take in a one-of-a-kind historic event, and see how it’s been preserved for so many years.

“One of the best parts of Beargrease to me, is it really honors the heritage of the native American culture, you know, delivering mail on a sled dog with sled dogs, is not an easy task, I can’t imagine doing that back in the day, so keeping the spirit of John Beargrease alive is really important to us,” Monica Hendrickson, Spokesperson For The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon said.

The race starts January 30th, and runs through the following Tuesday.

It’s free for anybody who wants to attend.

More info at beargrease.com