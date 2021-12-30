Hermantown Boys Hockey Finding ways to Connect with Community Youth

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Even though it was a little cold, it didn’t stop the Hermantown boy’s hockey team from coming out to their outdoor rinks after their win Thursday afternoon to skate around with some local hockey players.

Skate with the hawks is an annual event the Hermantown boy’s hockey program likes to do, to give back, and spend some time with family and friends, and little ones who aspire to be like them one day.

“Honestly like that’s what we do, and we don’t have to tell these guys to do it, they just love being out here I mean just any given weekend day, its just 5 or 6 high school guys skating with 20 or 30 little guys, they just rink rat all the time and they’re constantly giving back and helping out,” Patrick Andrews, Head Coach of the Hermantown Boys Hockey Program said.

“When we were little we always looked up to the older guys and its super fun to see the younger kids and the younger kids to see us,” Beau Janzig, the Senior Captain said.

And to have an area with multiple outdoor rinks for the public to use, it’s unlike anywhere else.

“It’s a huge part of our community, the Hermantown hockey community and were all really grateful for the outdoor rinks,” Janzig added.

To have the team connect with the youth who look up to the players, Coach Andrews hopes it leaves a lasting impression.

“And it sets that legacy piece up, we talk a lot with our seniors like what’s your legacy going to be, and it’s always giving back to the youth, and supporting our youth program and just doing this type of stuff as much as we can,” he said.

The hawks defeated Delano 6-2, and are back in action vs Denfeld January 4th.