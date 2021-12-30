Prep Boys Hockey: Duluth Denfeld Wins Heritage Classic; Proctor, Duluth Marshall Wrap Up Tournament Play; Hermantown Ends 2021 With Home Win

The Hunters captured the Heritage Holiday Inn Classic championship for the second straight year.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior forward Andy Larson finished with four goals as the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team blanked Anoka 8-0 Thursday night to win their second straight Heritage Holiday Inn Classic championship at the Heritage Center.

In the Bill McGann Holiday Classic, Mora defeated Duluth Marshall 4-0 and Proctor topped Minnehaha Academy 6-1. By virtue of a better goal differential, the Mustangs were named tournament champions.

And in their final game of 2021, Hermantown defeated Delano 6-2, thanks to two goals from Ty Hanson.