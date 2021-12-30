Superior Showdown Recap: St. Scholastica, UW-Superior Fall in Shootouts

The Yellowjackets will face the Saints in the third place game Friday afternoon.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In the first day of the Superior Showdown, the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team got two goals from Arkhip Ledenkov as the Saints played to a 2-2 tie against Aurora. But the Spartans would go on to win the shootout to advance to the championship game.

As for the hosts, they would suffer a similar fate as they tied with Marian 2-2, but the Sabres would go on to win the shootout to face Aurora in tomorrow’s championship game.

