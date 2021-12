UMD Men’s Hockey Falls in Overtime to Minnesota State Mankato

The Bulldogs will look for better results Saturday night when they host the Mavericks at Amsoil Arena.

MANKATO, Minn. – Jesse Jacques would score the lone goal for the UMD men’s hockey team, but the Bulldogs would fall in overtime to Minnesota State Mankato 2-1 Thursday night.

