UMD-St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball Game Cancelled

If the Bulldogs can't find a replacement opponent, their next game will be January 7th at home against Minnesota State Mankato.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday, the NSIC announced that Sunday’s men’s basketball game between UMD and St. Cloud State has been cancelled due to COVID protocols within the Huskies’ program.

Per NSIC guidelines, the game will be declared a no contest and will not be re-scheduled. The women’s game is still on for Sunday at 4 p.m. The men are looking for a replacement opponent to play on Sunday. If they can’t find one, their next game will be January 7th at home against Minnesota State Mankato.