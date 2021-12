UMD Women’s Hockey Heading East to Take On 10th-Ranked Harvard

It's been a while since the Bulldogs faced off against the Crimson, over five years ago to be exact.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD women’s hockey team will head out east to take on 10th-ranked Harvard.

It’s been a while since the Bulldogs faced off against the Crimson, over five years ago to be exact. But since Maura Crowell took over the program, UMD is 3-1 against them.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for 1 p.m.