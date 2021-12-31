Active Adventures: Curl with Friends at Wild State Cider’s New Outdoor Rink

DULUTH, Minn.- In this week’s Active Adventures, FOX 21’s Rusty Mehlberg takes us to the new outdoor curling rink at Wild State Cider.

After seeing the success of bars in the Twin Cities doing this same type of operation, the cider decided to freeze its own rink.

They have a goal of hosting an eight-week outdoor curling league along with lane rentals on the weekends.

This would give people another option for an outdoor activity in the wintertime.