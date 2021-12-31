Building Tear Down, Closing Long-Standing Family Businesses

DULUTH, Minn. — A building downtown is being torn down to build a new parking lot but it is displacing and closing many long-standing businesses. For one of the business’, the end of the year, is the end of the line.

Today was the last day open for Chinese dragon restaurant after the owner of the building, Hall Equities out of California, plans to tear it down to build a new parking area.

The antique store has been there since 2000, and will stay open a few more weeks.

Owners hope to find a new location to continue doing what they love the most, and in return, they say the public has been very supportive.

“Not a lot from the city itself, but from the people we’ve received a lot of support. That’s the best part, the people. Everybody needs a purpose, you know we could sit in front of a TV, we’re both older adults, we’re retired, we could sit in front of a TV, but this is just very gratifying, it’s fun,” Owner, David Jouppi,

The three businesses in the building, will have to be fully moved out in the next two months, and the antique stores last day will be January 20th.