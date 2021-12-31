Duluth East, Grand Rapids Hockey Teams to Skate at Winter Classic

The Greyhounds and Thunderhawks will skate on auxiliary rinks during the game between the Wild and the Blues.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Saturday, the NHL Winter Classic will take place at Target Field. And two Northland hockey teams will take part in the festivities.

Duluth East and Grand Rapids will skate on auxiliary rinks during the game between the Wild and the Blues. This comes as the NHL looks to highlight prep hockey programs within the “State of Hockey”. Puck drop for the game is set for 6 p.m.