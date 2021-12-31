Fire Destroys Unoccupied Home in Hibbing Early Friday Morning

HIBBING, Minn.- A home in rural Hibbing has been destroyed by a structure fire early Friday morning.

According to the Friends of the Northland FireWire, the blaze was reported just before 6:00 a.m. in the 3300 block of Bunker Road.

The unoccupied house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No injuries were reported

Fire departments from Hibbing, Cherry, Clinton, and Virginia were on the scene. The Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.