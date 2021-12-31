Keyport Liquor and Lounge Packed with Customers Seeking New Years Spirits

Experts say supply chain issues are holding up liquor being imported from outside the country.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Like many liquor stores in the area, Keyport Liquor and Lounge on Belknap Street in Superior saw a lot of traffic Friday.

Along with beer, champagne of course was a big hit on New Year’s Eve. “Today it’s champagne, champagne, champagne,” said Store Manager Adam Mitchell.

According to Mitchell, they’re with liquor stores across the country seeing a shortage of wines, rums, tequilas, cognacs, and sparkling wines.

“We’re dealing with lots of supply chain issues just like every industry is,” Mitchell said.

But staff at Keyport still saw those bottles fly off the shelves on New Year’s Eve.

“We get a big lunch rush and then it’s like 3 to 6 is the destroyer,” said the Manager.

Keyport liquor was open right until 10 minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, and 8 a.m.-midnight New Year’s Day.