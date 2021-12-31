Larsmont Lodge Has Something For Everyone This New Years Eve

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Bars aren’t the only ones prepared for the New Year’s Eve rush over at Larsmont Lodge up in Two Harbors they’re cooking up some fun activities for the family to enjoy.

With a wide variety of like back country skiing, snowshoeing, and a free public ice skating rink, and guided outdoor activities like skiing tours, or hikes to enjoy.

Staff at Larsmont say they’ve been busy getting it all ready for those looking to spend New Year’s getting out and trying something new.

“This is always a busy week, this time off that everybody has between Christmas and New Year’s so we’re pretty full, and we’re really trying to ramp up our activities and ramp up our food offerings and everything for the weekend,” Mark Bartell, Activities And Recreation Director at Larsmont said.

And the restaurant inside even has an itinerary for those who decide to dine with them with a wide variety of surf and turf options, but also some flavors everyone can enjoy.

“New Years Eve, what a great holiday, we love celebrating it up here, and each year we do some thing a little bit different this year we’re doing a four course menu we’ll do meatballs, beef tenderloin of course wonderful jumbo sea scallops and let’s not forget dessert chocolate we’ve got vegan chocolate it’s gonna be great,” Richard Selz, Executive Chef of the Ledge Rock Grille said.

The grille at Larsmont is open from 4-9 New Year’s Eve, and 3 to 8 daily.