UMD Men’s Basketball to Face Ferris State This Weekend

The Bulldogs are no slouches as they are ranked 10th and 23rd in the national polls and won the national championship back in 2018.

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting their game against St. Cloud State cancelled due to COVID protocols, the UMD men’s basketball team has found a replacement.

Sunday, the Bulldogs will face Ferris State. The Bulldogs are no slouches as they are ranked 10th and 23rd in the national polls and won the national championship back in 2018. Tip-off in Big Rapids, MI is set for 12 p.m.