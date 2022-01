UMD Women’s Hockey Rolls Past Harvard Behind Two Goals From Gabbie Hughes

BOSTON, Mass. – Senior forward Gabbie Hughes scored twice as the UMD women’s hockey team knocked off Harvard 5-2 Friday afternoon at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Anna Klein, McKenzie Hewitt and Naomi Rogge also scored for the Bulldogs, who will look to sweep the series tomorrow afternoon.