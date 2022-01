UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Tops St. Scholastica in Superior Showdown’s Third Place Game

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Freshman forward Reed Stark would score twice as the UW-Superior men’s hockey team defeated St. Scholastica 5-1 Friday afternoon in the third place game of the Superior Showdown.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action January 6th at Saint John’s, while the Saints will take on Saint Mary’s January 7th.