Former UMD Goaltender Maddie Rooney Named to 2022 U.S. Women’s Hockey Olympic Team

This will be the second straight Olympic Games for the former UMD standout, after she backstopped USA to a gold medal just over four years ago.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey goaltender Maddie Rooney was officially named to the U.S. Women’s Hockey Olympic team on Saturday night.

This will be her second straight Olympic Games, after four years ago she became a household name, backstopping USA to a gold medal in a shootout against Canada. Rooney spent the fall with the U.S. residency program in the lead up to the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Rooney is UMD’s all-time career saves leader and owns three of the top four single-season records for saves in Bulldog history. The former UMD standout returned to her alma mater’s staff this fall as a goaltending consultant.

Rooney becomes the fourth current or former Bulldog officially named to an Olympic team, joining current forward Kassy Betinol who will represent China, and former standouts Lara Stalder, already a bronze medalist with Switzerland, and Katerina Mrazova with the Czech Republic.