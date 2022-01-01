New Year, New Life: Duluth’s First Baby of 2022 Born at St. Luke’s

Jennifer and Peter Paananen welcomed little Roberta Margaret into the world at 1:30 this morning at St. Luke's as the Northland's first newborn of the year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Two lucky parents today celebrated the beginning of the New Year with the beginning of a new life — giving birth to the first baby of 2022, who just happens to be their first baby ever.

Jennifer and Peter Paananen welcomed little Roberta Margaret into the world at 1:30 this morning at St. Luke’s as the Northland’s first newborn of the year.

“She’s got an easy-to-remember birthday that’s for sure,” mom Jennifer said.

The new parents are excited to share this milestone with their daughter for many years to come.

“We’re really excited that we get to share this moment with her,” said dad Peter. “Doing interviews like this and stuff with her we’ll have stuff to show when she gets older and we’re really excited about it, I think it’s going to be a really special moment.”

Mom and dad said she came almost two weeks early after Jennifer went in to be induced Thursday.

The little girl was born at a happy and healthy 6 lbs. 15.5 oz., and 17 in.

“We’ve actually been trying for many years to get pregnant,” Jennifer said, “so she’s not only a New Year’s baby but she’s a miracle baby.”

Meanwhile, Dyami Quast and Stephanie Madson welcomed the second baby of the year and the firstborn in Essentia hospital, Bodhin “Bodhi” Quast, a little after 7 a.m.