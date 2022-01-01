New Years Day Barely Organized Hartley Run

An annual run meant for fun and starting the new year off right, runners, skiers, and snowshoers showed up to break in 2022 getting some exercise outside.

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite today’s frigid cold temps, some Northlanders wanted to start 2022 surrounded by the Great Outdoors of Hartley Park in Duluth for The Barely Organized New Years Day Trail Run.

An annual run meant for fun and starting the new year off right, runners, skiers, and snowshoers showed up to break in 2022 getting some exercise outside.

The 14th year of the run was a cold one, but the weather was no threat to participants. Runners there tell us the key to staying warm on a day like today is to keep the blood pumping.

“You keep moving, if you keep moving you’ll stay warm. The sun is out, we won’t feel the wind too much in the hills. I don’t think we will be cold at all. The cold gives us incentive to go faster, if you feel cold, you run faster. That’s right, and we are dressed appropriately, many layers,” Runners, Shelly Thompson and Shaun Lynch say.

Due to the continued high COVID-19 transmission rates and the need to physically distance there was no post-event gathering and potluck again this year.