Sledding Fun at Bagely Nature Area

Despite the frigid cold, families still took advantage of all the snow and went sledding at Bagely Nature Area Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite the frigid cold, families still took advantage of all the snow and went sledding at Bagely Nature Area Saturday.

We caught up with one little girl who says she loves doing things like building a snowman or making snow angels in the snow. But today, tubing was the activity of choice, and she loves the thrill of those jumps.

“I like that you can go really fast and like there’s sometimes you’ll jump and it’s like I really like that, it’s so fun. One time, I was too much on the front of it and then we hit a bump, and then I just bounced five feet in the air and then I bounced right off and I was okay though,” out tubing, Nova Kassing says.

Sledding at the Bagely Nature Area is free and open to the public.