Superior Ballroom Dance Studio Starting New Year with New Full Staff

Owners say they're ready to get back to spreading joy and happiness through the medium of dance.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Ballroom Dance Studio held an open house to introduce their two newest teachers and 2022 programs Saturday.

The studio was hit hard during the pandemic losing most of their staff, but now in the New Year, they’re armed with two new instructors.

Among those new programs are College Outreach, Business Outreach, and First Free Wednesdays.

“2022 we hope to rebuild to where we were before the pandemic started and actually continue to grow bigger, not only within our studio, but within the community because one of the biggest things we learned about the pandemic is that we need the community, and the community needs us, said owner Andrea Kuzel.

The studio also offers programs for staying fit, helping wedding couples find their groove and date night.