UMD Men’s Hockey Shut Out in Series Finale, Swept by Minnesota State Mankato

Ryan Fanti finished with 23 saves for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – 2022 did not start the way the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team had hopped, as top-ranked Minnesota State Mankato got the 3-0 win in the series finale to sweep the home and home series.

Hermantown native Ryan Sandelin sealed the win against his father’s team, scoring an empty-net goal, his first goal against his dad Scott. Ryan has now won all four meetings against his dad and the Bulldogs.

UMD falls to 11-8-1 on the season and will return to NCHC play next weekend at St. Cloud State. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.