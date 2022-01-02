Apartment House Fire Displaces Two in Eveleth

EVELETH, Minn.- An apartment house that caught on fire in Eveleth Sunday morning has left two residents displaced.

According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, the fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Jackson St.

It was contained to the basement area of the duplex, although smoke filled the entire structure.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported and five cats were located but were not injured.

Responding units came from Eveleth, Fayal, Virginia, Gilbert, and Mountain Iron.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.