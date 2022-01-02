Douglas Co. Sheriff Tom Dalbec Announces 2023 Retirement

He started his career in law enforcement more than 30 years ago with the Superior Police Department and was elected sheriff of the county back in 2003.

DOUGLAS CO., Wis. — Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec has announced that he’s retiring next year.

Sheriff Dalbec wrote on Facebook that this will be his last year serving Douglas County.

Dalbec thanked everyone in the community for their support over the years, and added that while he has experienced many dark moments involving crimes and tragedies, his time has also been rewarding from being able to help people in need.

His last day will be on January 3rd of 2023, when a newly-elected sheriff will be sworn in.