Duluth Man Arrested For DWI, Hitting Almost A Dozen Cars

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police arrested a man on Sunday who was suspected of hitting almost a dozen cars while driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police say they arrived on-scene at 9:15 a.m. on the 9400-block of Grand Avenue after multiple people called in about a man driving recklessly and hitting several cars.

When police caught up to the driver, the 41-year-old suspect ditched his car and ran near Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Officers were able to arrest him after setting up a perimeter.

The suspect was booked into the St. Louis County jail with a warrant for his arrest from the Department of Corrections, as well as 11 pending charges for hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated with a controlled substance.