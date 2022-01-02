Focus on Fitness, Mental Health for New Year’s Resolutions at Svalja Yoga

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s time to kick off those new years resolutions, and for those who have yoga on your list, Svalja is the place to start.

The yoga studio in Duluth offers a diverse array of weekly classes including strength-based workouts, cardio-based classes like piyo, and stress relief programs. The in-depth training and workshops provided are intended to assist people in developing more tools to navigate life.

Accessible to anyone, the owner there tells us the goal is to create an inclusive, safe space where anyone can feel fully in their bodies.

“We offer really focused classes that address trauma and stress and that has really brought a lot of people in who are really seeking relief from that, wanting more well-being in their life. More tools to be able to manage the stressors of life abnormal like now and just the normal challenges,” Svalja Yoga owner, Kyle Heyesen says.

Svalja yoga also offers private classes to businesses with a focus on frontline workers.