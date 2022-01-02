UMD Men’s Basketball Wins Double Overtime Thriller in Top 25 Battle, Women Fall to Rivals St. Cloud State

The UMD men picked up a huge road win in overtime to stay undefeated while the women dropped a close one.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team opened up 2022 in a huge way, winning a thriller in double overtime against 2018 national champions and No. 23 Ferris State 109-107.

In a game that came together on Friday due to COVID postponements, UMD got off to a fast start and led for the entire fast half. Ferris State fought back to force overtime, then double overtime, but UMD pulled away in the second overtime to claim the win and stay undefeated.

Joshua Brown led the way with 22 points while Drew Blair finished with 21 and Austin Andrews had 20 points. UMD improves to 14-0 and will return to NSIC play on Friday hosting Minnesota State Mankato.

Meanwhile, the UMD women once again couldn’t do enough against their rivals, as St. Cloud State surged back late to get the 71-67 win for their second win over the Bulldogs in as many meetings.

Brooke Olson led the way with 20 points while Ann Simonet finished with 11 points. The Bulldogs fall to 8-4 on the season and will host Minnesota State Mankato on Friday night.