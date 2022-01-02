UMD Men’s Hockey Talks Capitalizing on Opportunities Moving Forward

The Bulldogs scored just one goal and went 0 for 5 on the power play during the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a rough start to the year for the Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team as they got swept in the home and home series by top ranked Minnesota State Mankato. The Bulldogs scored just one goal and went 0 for 5 on the power play during the weekend, which hurt them against the top team and one of the top goaltenders in the country in Dryden McKay.

“I think we need some more shots getting through by our defensemen. I feel like our forwards get there pretty well but overall we need to create some more plays in the offensive zone. Obviously it’s humbling, kind of what this group needs but I think we’ve said that too many times and we need to get back to how we’re playing when we were number one,” captain Noah Cates said.

“Tonight was, I’m not sure if the first period was probably one of the worst periods I’ve seen us play, but I’m not going to sit here and say that it’s just us because I think they had a lot to do with that. Even after two it was a tight hockey game, we start with a power play and got opportunity to get momentum and cut the lead but we never took advantage. Maybe we score a power play goal, maybe we get a little life,” head coach Scott Sandelin added.

UMD returns to conference play next weekend at St. Cloud State.