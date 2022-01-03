Downtown Duluth YMCA Seeing More Taking Steps Toward Healthier 2022

Staff at the facility on First Street said they've seen a steady increase of people signing up the past few days.

DULUTH, Minn.- With the New Year comes New Year’s resolutions for many and the Downtown Duluth YMCA has seen more people hoping to start 2022 on a healthier note.

They say having a variety of programs like group exercise, their pool, basketball and more helps people keep their fitness fun and different while free wellness and personal training makes it even easier to take that first step through the door.

“Getting out of your house into a place and the hardest part is sometimes getting into the facility. Once you get to the facility and you see other people and the like-mindedness and the you know working out and exercising doing something good for their health, it’s easier to get on board and just start by moving,” said Emily Ranta, Executive Director of the YMCA.

Working out at the YMCA Downtown is also easier with free parking for up to two hours in the holiday inn ramp.