Duluth Schools Superintendent on Returning to School In-Person Amid Post-Holidays COVID Surge

DULUTH, Minn.- As the omicron variant fuels a surge of COVID cases nationwide the day kids return to schools after the holidays, Duluth ISD 709 superintendent John Magas said the plan is to continue in-person learning with a heavy dose of caution.

“We certainly need to take it very seriously we’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re ensuring safety but we also want to do what we can to make sure that we’re ensuring that students can learn in person as long as possible,” said Magas.

According to the superintendent, the mask requirement on campuses that started at the beginning of the school year will remain in effect.

Also, while testing will not be required for students or staff, they are highly encouraged to do so if they are symptomatic or exposed to anyone sick.

Magas said he has heard from parents on both sides – some concerned for kids’ safety –and others who want masks to be gone.

He ensured the district is watching cases rising across the country and is preparing for anything.

“As different things develop in different districts whether it’s in the metro area or on the east coast or west coast in the bigger cities where things are starting to spread a little more quickly we really want to see how that’s affecting the schools and really look at what are the best practices that we can learn from those situations,” the Superintendent said.

Magas reminds the public of the two free COVID testing sites the district opened on the east side of Duluth at Lutheran Church Of Good Shephard, and the west side at Asbury United Methodist Church.