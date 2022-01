Esko Boys Basketball Opens New Year With Road Win Over Proctor

The Eskomos improve to 8-1 on the season and the Rails fall to 2-7.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Esko boys basketball team won their third straight game, knocking off Proctor 90-37 Monday night.

