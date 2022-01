Hayward Girls Hockey Wins OT Thriller Over Superior

The Hurricanes improve to 7-5 while the Spartans fall to 6-6.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Freshman Reese Sheehan scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Hayward girls hockey team defeated Superior 3-2 Monday night at Wessman Arena.

